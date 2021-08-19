Over 26,000 young turkeys killed in barn fire

BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Approximately 26,500 turkeys were killed in a barn fire near the city of Morton early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a fire in a turkey barn in Beaver Falls Township, which is approximately 2.5 miles north of the city of Morton.

The property where the fire occurred is owned by Willmar Poultry Company.

Firefighters from the Morton, Franklin, Olivia, Danube and Redwood Falls Fire Departments arrived at the scene to find the barn fully engulfed in flames. They worked to save the structure, but the barn eventually collapsed. It is considered to be a total loss.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.