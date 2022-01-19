Your Photos
Nurses demand Mayo Clinic Health System take action to address staff shortages, sacrifices

FILE — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding...
FILE — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding six Mayo Clinic facilities to take action to address staff shortages and recognize nurses' sacrifices throughout the pandemic.(KEYC News Now)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding six Mayo Clinic Health System facilities take action to address staff shortages and recognize nurses’ sacrifices throughout the pandemic.

The petition drew signatures from more than 70% of all MNA members at Mayo Clinic Health System facilities in Albert Lea, Austin, Fairmont, Lake City, Mankato and Red Wing.

“Nurses continue to work under extremely difficult circumstances to care for our patients while Mayo CEOs make millions off our hard work,” said Kelly Rosevold, RN at Mayo Clinic Health System – Mankato. “As nurses continue to face down a pandemic, a work environment that feels unsafe, and unresponsive management, these demands will help to sustain nurses who are providing quality patient care at the bedside.”

The nurses are demanding wage fairness for local and traveling nurses. Mayo MNA nurses are also asking to be paid triple time for all hours worked while travel nurses are being utilized.

They are also asking for retention bonuses that would pay nurses a $4,000 bonus for every three months that nurses remain on the job.

The Mayo Clinic Health System sent KEYC the following statement Wednesday in response to the petition:

