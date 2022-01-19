Nurses demand Mayo Clinic Health System take action to address staff shortages, sacrifices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Nearly 700 members of the Minnesota Nurse Association have signed a petition demanding six Mayo Clinic Health System facilities take action to address staff shortages and recognize nurses’ sacrifices throughout the pandemic.

The petition drew signatures from more than 70% of all MNA members at Mayo Clinic Health System facilities in Albert Lea, Austin, Fairmont, Lake City, Mankato and Red Wing.

“Nurses continue to work under extremely difficult circumstances to care for our patients while Mayo CEOs make millions off our hard work,” said Kelly Rosevold, RN at Mayo Clinic Health System – Mankato. “As nurses continue to face down a pandemic, a work environment that feels unsafe, and unresponsive management, these demands will help to sustain nurses who are providing quality patient care at the bedside.”

The nurses are demanding wage fairness for local and traveling nurses. Mayo MNA nurses are also asking to be paid triple time for all hours worked while travel nurses are being utilized.

They are also asking for retention bonuses that would pay nurses a $4,000 bonus for every three months that nurses remain on the job.

The Mayo Clinic Health System sent KEYC the following statement Wednesday in response to the petition:

Mayo Clinic values its nursing staff and offers a highly competitive compensation package. Like other hospitals, our medical surgical units and ICUs at Mayo Clinic hospitals continue to be full and staffing challenges continue to persist, exacerbated with higher volumes of staff absences due to the high rates of COVID-19 transmission across our communities. We are working diligently to assist with the staffing issues, including offering premium pay and financial incentives, utilizing agency nurses, redeploying staff from outpatient areas to alleviate inpatient constraints, and in some cases, evaluating surgical listings and adjusting schedules as needed for patients whose health or quality of life will not be adversely affected by waiting.

