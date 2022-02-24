Richard Painter (DFL) announces MN-01 candidacy

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Bush administration official announces his candidacy in the Minnesota Congressional District.

Richard Painter, who ran for one of Minnesota’s Senate seats in 2018, made the announcement on Twitter yesterday.

He says he’s seeking the endorsement of the DFL in both the special election and general election.

Painter served as the chief ethics lawyer for the Bush White House from 2015 to 2017.

He is the first to announce his candidacy for the First Congressional District seat.

Gov. Walz officially called for the special election this week following the death of Congressman Jim Hagedorn last Thursday night.

The window to officially file as a candidate opens March 1st.

