Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Ulm superintendent issues apology for incidents with St. Peter students, fans

The superintendent of New Ulm Public Schools issued an apology Monday after two recent incidents directed at St. Peter athletes and fans.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The superintendent of New Ulm Public Schools issued an apology Monday after two recent incidents directed at St. Peter athletes and fans.

In a boys’ basketball game against St. Peter last month, a New Ulm player said a homophobic slur to a St. Peter player.

Superintendent Jeff Bertrang says the student has been disciplined.

After another boys’ basketball game against St. Peter, four New Ulm students followed the St. Peter bus and used a water blaster gun to spray the bus with gel balls.

Bertrang says a district investigation will follow a police investigation. He also added that he reached out to the administration of St. Peter to discuss this situation and apologize.

Bertrang’s full statement has been copied below.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust

Latest News

Maverick Hockey fans should gear up for Selection Sunday this weekend. Supporters can head to...
Mav’s men’s hockey to hold Selection Show party
Tired of waiting for driverless vehicles? Head to a farm
Authorities say 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was killed at her workplace Tuesday. Her...
Ex-boyfriend of woman set on fire arrested in her death
Due to basketball on CBS, our newscasts will air on KEYC NBC.
PROGRAMMING ALERT: Newscasts to air on NBC due to basketball on CBS
Olmsted County sheriff’s officials say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a man found with...
Boy held in fatal stabbing of relative in Duluth