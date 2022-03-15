New Ulm superintendent issues apology for incidents with St. Peter students, fans
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The superintendent of New Ulm Public Schools issued an apology Monday after two recent incidents directed at St. Peter athletes and fans.
In a boys’ basketball game against St. Peter last month, a New Ulm player said a homophobic slur to a St. Peter player.
Superintendent Jeff Bertrang says the student has been disciplined.
After another boys’ basketball game against St. Peter, four New Ulm students followed the St. Peter bus and used a water blaster gun to spray the bus with gel balls.
Bertrang says a district investigation will follow a police investigation. He also added that he reached out to the administration of St. Peter to discuss this situation and apologize.
Bertrang’s full statement has been copied below.
