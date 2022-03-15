New Ulm superintendent issues apology for incidents with St. Peter students, fans

Dear New Ulm Community,

I am writing to share an update about two very unfortunate situations involving some of our students that have cast a negative light on our school district.

As has been reported, in a boys’ basketball game against St. Peter last month, a New Ulm player made a hateful comment, a slur, that was directed toward a St. Peter player. While I cannot comment further about this matter, I can acknowledge that this took place and that the athlete has been disciplined.

I offer the St. Peter player and his family a heartfelt apology. I am truly sorry this has taken place.

Then, in recent days, after another boys’ basketball game against St. Peter, four New Ulm students followed the St. Peter bus as it returned to that community. According to police reports, the four students approached the bus in two separate vehicles and used a toy gun to spray the St. Peter bus with gel balls.

While this matter continues to be investigated by the police and a district investigation will follow, this matter, while not taking place on school grounds, is extremely troubling.

On behalf of New Ulm Public Schools, I apologize again to the players, coaches, and driver of the St. Peter bus and the entire St. Peter community.

I have reached out to the administration of St. Peter to discuss this situation and apologize.

To the New Ulm Community, I say this: while we can and should be proud of our school, we will welcome and respect all opposing players, and we will hold our students to the highest standards of sportsmanship. We can and we must do better.

Sincerely,

Jeff Bertrang, Superintendent

New Ulm Public Schools