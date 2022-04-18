Dryden McKay accepts 6-month suspension for anti-doping rule violation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State star goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay accepted a six-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a violation of its drug policy.

Earlier this year, McKay tested positive for ostarine, which is a non-specified substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times.

It could have been a four-year ban, but McKay and his lawyer were able to find out where it came from. Ostarine wasn’t listed on the label of the Vitamin D3 supplement McKay says he was taking at the time, which contained trace amounts of the banned substance without his knowledge.

Minnesota State was advised on April 18 that the United States Anti-Doping Agency would be announcing a six-month suspension for Dryden McKay as a result of positive drug test that occurred in late January while he was preparing for a possible opportunity to represent Team USA in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. McKay was tested Jan. 23 and learned of the positive test on Jan. 31. He received a mandatory provisional suspension Feb. 3 that was lifted the same day by an arbitrator after an evidentiary hearing. And while as an institution we operate completely outside of the USADA process and timeline, we naturally recognized our obligation to determine Dryden’s eligibility for NCAA competition. With appropriate due diligence, we were able to quickly confirm with the NCAA that as a result of the arbitrator’s decision to lift the suspension, Dryden remained eligible for competition and that was the case throughout the remainder of the season, which concluded with an NCAA championship appearance on April 9. Despite USADA’s decision to re-open the case and impose a suspension we continue to believe Dryden McKay is an impressive young man, with unquestionable character and integrity who was unequivocally committed to the standards of fairness that come with competing drug free. After four incredible years with Maverick hockey Dryden is transitioning to another stage in his life and we want to wish him well in his future personal and professional endeavors and, as such, we will defer any further comment on this situation.

The goaltender found out at the beginning of February he tested positive for the substance after being tested in January out of competition ahead of the Beijing Olympics. McKay was cleared by the NCAA to keep playing for MSU after the circumstances were reviewed.

McKay says he took the Vitamin D3 supplement for 10 days to protect against COVID and says he knows the source of contamination after having all of his supplements sent to an independent lab for testing.

McKay served a suspension from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 during the investigation and had to withdraw his name from Olympic consideration. He received the six-month ban on March 23, but there is a 20-day response period that allowed McKay to compete in the Frozen Four and national title game.

McKay stated, in part, in a Twitter post that ‘This experience has been a very unexpected and difficult matter for me and my family. I am so grateful for all the support. I am remaining optimistic and looking forward to beginning my pro career this fall.’

