Dryden McKay accepts 6-month suspension for anti-doping rule violation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State star goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay accepted a six-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a violation of its drug policy.
Earlier this year, McKay tested positive for ostarine, which is a non-specified substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times.
It could have been a four-year ban, but McKay and his lawyer were able to find out where it came from. Ostarine wasn’t listed on the label of the Vitamin D3 supplement McKay says he was taking at the time, which contained trace amounts of the banned substance without his knowledge.
The goaltender found out at the beginning of February he tested positive for the substance after being tested in January out of competition ahead of the Beijing Olympics. McKay was cleared by the NCAA to keep playing for MSU after the circumstances were reviewed.
McKay says he took the Vitamin D3 supplement for 10 days to protect against COVID and says he knows the source of contamination after having all of his supplements sent to an independent lab for testing.
McKay served a suspension from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 during the investigation and had to withdraw his name from Olympic consideration. He received the six-month ban on March 23, but there is a 20-day response period that allowed McKay to compete in the Frozen Four and national title game.
McKay stated, in part, in a Twitter post that ‘This experience has been a very unexpected and difficult matter for me and my family. I am so grateful for all the support. I am remaining optimistic and looking forward to beginning my pro career this fall.’
