Absentee and early voting begins for primary and special election

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - August 9 is not just the date of one election- it’s the date of two elections: the primary election and special general election. Starting June 24, absentee and early voting for both elections will become available.

“It is an opportunity for voters to vote if they’re ready to do so, and if it’s convenient for their schedule,” director of elections Michael Stalberger.

Voter have two options for absentee voting: they can vote in person at their voting district, or they can request a mail-in ballot, either online or in-person.

“They’re going to first off want to make sure a witness is present. A witness needs to see that they have a blank ballot. They don’t watch them fill in the ovals,” Stalberger said.

Because these elections are unique, both elections will be on the same ballot, for convenience. On the back page, voters will choose a successor for former Representative Jim Hagedorn, who died in office in February, and fill the unexpired congressional seat.

“Even though its on the date of the primary, its a general special election. So, whoever wins on August 9 will serve just that little bit from August till January,” secretary of state for Minnesota Steve Simon said.

Then, on the ballot’s front page, voters will narrow down candidates for the full congressional seat, which would begin in January 2023 and last for two years.

“That will be whittled down to one per political party that voters get to choose from in November. So its kind of like a funnel. A bunch of candidates go in at the top and then it gets funneled down through the primary process,” Simon said.

All absentee votes will be processed a week before the election on August 9.

https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/

