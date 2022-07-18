Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s assistance in catching wanted man
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in apprehending a wanted man.
Jacob John Friedrichs, 40, has a controlled substance warrant for, and is also a suspect for various other crimes, in and around Blue Earth County. He also has a warrant for theft in Winnebago County, Iowa.
Investigators have received information that Friedrichs may be in possession of a firearm and has history of fleeing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Jacob Friedrich’s arrest.
