Vietnam War helicopter makes its way to Veterans park in Sleepy Eye

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Vietnam war helicopter rebuilt in Florida is making its way to Sleepy Eye.

The historic aircraft has traveled more than 1,500 miles to its new home Sleepy Eye’s Veterans park.

The helicopter was escorted by 40 motorcycles and flying American flags.

According to the Museum of Flight, The ‘Huey’ was a multipurpose utility helicopter famous for its widespread use during the war, including troop and cargo transportation, medical evacuations, and aerial attack.

“A project we’re doing, basically, for all the veterans of the area and Southern Minnesota. It’s one of the greatest things ever. This HUEY helicopter was the main transportation Vietnam back in the day. I was over there myself, it was the working machine,” said cochairman of HUEY Helicopter program.

On September 11, They are hoping to have a dedication mounted in Veterans Park.

