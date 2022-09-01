Mankato Math and Me expands summer tutoring to year-round

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new year-round math tutoring service is launching in Mankato.

Mankato Math and Me was originally a seasonal program to help students get caught up during the summer months.

19-year-old founder Masyn Ryhkus started it in 2021 when she noticed a learning gap following a year of online learning.

Mankato Math and Me isn’t just for those struggling with the subject, but also for those looking to challenge their number skills.

After another successful summer, Ryhkus is expanding her services to offer tutoring year-round.

“There was still a continued need for tutoring and still a learning gap that needs to be closed, and we’re really excited to be working with all our types of students again throughout the year,” Ryhkus said.

Mankato Math and Me focuses heavily on building community.

The program offers free educational materials and financial assistance to families in need.

Ryhkus hopes the tutoring service can inspire more people, especially women of color, to get into the math field.

“From a young age, a lot of girls are told that math is too hard or math isn’t for them,” Ryhkus stated. “To make things worse, there’s also a lack of leadership and mentorship for women, and especially women of color, so Mankato Math and Me is here to change that.”

Mankato Math and Me offers various types of tutoring to suit different learning styles including homework help hours and individual and group sessions.

