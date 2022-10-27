Loyola Catholic School purchases its entire campus on the Hill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Catholic education has been here for 100 years, and with the securing of the campus, we plan for the next 100 years,” head of Loyola Catholic School Dr. Claudia Roesler said.

As of September 28, Loyola Catholic School purchased the entirety of its campus from the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

Now, the school owns a 54 acre campus for its mission:

“Really, we’re trying to create an educational environment that’s based on Catholicism and really having faith opportunities, leadership, and service experiences integrated into their learning. So, going beyond just the academic skills,” Roesler said.

Since Loyola’s arrival to Good Counsel Hill in 1981, the School Sisters of Notre Dame partnered with Loyola by leasing land for the school, which is the current campus.

Starting in 2020, Loyola began to pay and talk with the School Sisters to acquire the campus.

Now, Loyola owns the school building, athletic fields, and a building adjacent to Loyola that used to be owned by the School Sisters.

“Since they were moving off of campus, and looking at if we could acquire the building that’s connected to the current school to see if we could use it for educational purposes,” Roelser said.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Loyola will host a housewarming party in its lower commons to celebrate Loyola’s history and future on the Hill.

“Tonight’s celebration is really about celebrating the partnership that we’ve had the School Sisters of Notre Dame for many decades. But, we just really want to celebrate the legacy and how we’re going to work to continue to live out our mission, even without their presence on the Hill,” Roesler said.

Continuing Loyola’s legacy on Good Counsel Hill.

