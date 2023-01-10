MSU Mankato’s MinnPoly Institute takes new approach to higher education

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is establishing the first and only polytechnic institute in the state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Polytechnic and Applied Learning Institute, or MinnPoly for short, hopes to take a new approach to higher education through project and work-based learning.

MinnPoly’s newest partnership with Saint Paul College will be celebrated tomorrow from 3 to 4 p.m. at the St. Paul campus.

The new partnership includes a newly renovated learning laboratory for Minnesota State Mankato’s Twin Cities Engineering program.

Many of the MinnPoly programs are offered at Minnesota State schools including in Bloomington and Virginia, Minnesota.

