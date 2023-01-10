Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU Mankato’s MinnPoly Institute takes new approach to higher education

The Minnesota Polytechnic and Applied Learning Institute, or MinnPoly for short, hopes to take...
The Minnesota Polytechnic and Applied Learning Institute, or MinnPoly for short, hopes to take a new approach to higher education through project and work-based learning.(KEYC)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is establishing the first and only polytechnic institute in the state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Polytechnic and Applied Learning Institute, or MinnPoly for short, hopes to take a new approach to higher education through project and work-based learning.

MinnPoly’s newest partnership with Saint Paul College will be celebrated tomorrow from 3 to 4 p.m. at the St. Paul campus.

The new partnership includes a newly renovated learning laboratory for Minnesota State Mankato’s Twin Cities Engineering program.

Many of the MinnPoly programs are offered at Minnesota State schools including in Bloomington and Virginia, Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

Thick, freezing fog will blanket the area this morning before a wintery mix moves through later...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-10-2023 - clipped version
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
LCWM bounces back from first loss of the season.
Monday Night Sports (01-09)
College students resume classes for spring semester
Colleges around the area welcomed students back today for the start of the spring semester