New translator added for KMNF in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you receive your TV signal with an antenna, there’s a new station in the greater Mankato area.

We’ve added a translator for KMNF to our studio tower in North Mankato.

This helps expand the over the air reach for the station which continues to broadcast from our main tower near Lewisville.

The new channel broadcasts on UHF channel 33, but will identify on your TV as channel 7.

You’ll be able to pick up programming from NBC, CW, and our newest station Ion.

Another channel is in the process of being added to the line-up.

