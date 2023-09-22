Your Photos
Dakota Meadows Robotics program awarded $5K grant from Consolidated Communications

The middle school was awarded a $5,000 grant for its Robotics program by Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program.(Mankato Area Public Schools)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dakota Meadows Middle School (DMMS) has something to celebrate, thanks to Consolidated Communications.

The middle school was awarded a $5,000 grant for its Robotics program by Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program.

The program supports K-12 schools within the Consolidated Communications service area, supporting innovative, technology-focused learning programs that advance creative student learning, developing 21st Century skills and promoting critical thinking.

Grant funding will support the Vex Robotics teams at DMMS, which includes the ability to afford better equipment and for the expansion from five to six middle school teams.

