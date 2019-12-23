Fairbualt County man fatally injured in single-vehicle crash

GUCKEEN, Minn. (KEYC) — A Faribault County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the town of Guckeen on Monday, Dec. 23.
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reports that Blue Earth, Minnesota, resident Truman Hobbs, 21, was killed when he lost control of the truck that he was driving around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
Authorities report that the truck Hobbs had been driving westbound on 110th Street, near the town of Guckeen, struck the ditch and rolled into a plowed field, while also ejecting Hobbs from the vehicle.
It is believed that Hobbs had not been wearing his safety belt prior to the accident.
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Blue Earth Police Department, Blue Earth Fire Department, Blue Earth Ambulance and Minnesota State Patrol.
