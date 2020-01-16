Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases on the rise this flu season; health officials say it’s because of better diagnoses processes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s certainly flu season, but that also means a common respiratory illness called RSV is also making the rounds.
RSV mimics symptoms similar to a common cold, but it's also more dangerous for infants and those with complicated immune systems.
Health officials say they’ve seen an uptick in RSV diagnoses this season in infants.
“When they start to get swelling there they just can’t handle that swelling as well becasue the diameter of their airway is much less. This year for our practice we’re probably recognizing it more because there are new tests that we’re using for flu tests, and it tests for RSV at the same time,” says Dr. Chaun Cox, family medicine physician, Mayo Clinic Health System.
Health officials say there is no known vaccine for RSV, but the best way to prevent it is using common hygiene practices.
