Nobel Conference to be hosted virtually; focus on ‘Cancer in the age of Biotechnology’

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The 56th annual Nobel Conference at Gustavus Adolphus College is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s topic, Cancer in the Age of Biotechnology, will be discussed in an online format through a mix of expert lectures, audience engagement and breakout sessions.
The virtual conference, which takes place Oct. 6 and 7, will be offered free of charge.
Those who have already purchased tickets will be offered refunds or can choose to donate their ticket cost to the non-profit Nobel Conference in support of programming efforts.
More information about the 2020 Nobel Conference, including information on this year’s featured speakers, is available by visiting the event website and the Nobel Conference’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.
