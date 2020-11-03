October’s Monthly Weather Recap

Waseca, who has better long range weather data, recorded some new to near records of their own. On October 24th, Waseca set a new record low of 16º beating the old record of 17º set back in 1962. October 27th the morning low was 10º which also led to a new record. Waseca also had the 5th lowest maximum temperature ever recorded on record on the 26th with a high of only 27º.