$1 million bail set for Le Center man charged with murder, arson

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Bail has been set for Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, the 25-year-old Le Center man accused of killing his father before allegedly setting the home they shared on fire.
The court hearing determined conditions of release. Wills-Traxler was joined by his public defender, Richard Ohlenberg.
Bail was set at $2 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions.
Those conditions include wearing a GPS device, remaining law-abiding, surrendering his passport, staying in Minnesota or obtaining court permission to travel elsewhere, no use of alcohol or controlled substances and being subject to drug testing and staying at least 1,000 feet away from where the alleged crime was committed.
If Wills-Traxler posts bail, he is allowed to gather his belongings from the property, as long as he is escorted by law enforcement.
According to court documents, Wills-Traxler told police his father, 64-year-old Bruce Traxler, hit him in the shoulder Sunday and he responded by stabbing his father multiple times before lighting the shed on fire and leaving the property.
He’s been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson.
The court acknowledged Wills-Traxler’s clean criminal record, with a judge determining he is not a threat to public safety.
Wills-Traxler became very emotional during the hearing, asking Judge Patrick Goggins to ensure he is kept safe in jail, saying he is worried about how he is treated by the jail staff. He also addressed members of his family, placing a fist over his heart and shouting “I love you.”
A review hearing is scheduled for March 26, where the court will analyze the findings from Wills-Traxler’s competency evaluation. That evaluation is not yet completed and, until it is, all other court proceedings will remain on hold.
