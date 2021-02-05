Walz authorizes Minn. National Guard to assist with security during Chauvin trial

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that he has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist in public safety efforts in Minneapolis and St. Paul during the trial of the former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
The governor’s office says guard members will be visible and available on an as-needed basis as public interest increases surrounding the trials.
“There are some public safety events for which you cannot plan, and there are some for which you can. The upcoming trials of the former officers involved in the death of George Floyd have raised the potential of civil unrest in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and nearby communities,” said Walz. “At the request of the City of Minneapolis and the City of Saint Paul, I have authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist local law enforcement agencies during the upcoming trials.”
The decision to authorize the Minnesota National Guard caps off a week of back-and-forth discussions and proposals focused on security funding for the trials.
The issue first came to light when Col. Matt Langer, the head of the State Patrol, said local units that send troopers want guarantees that they’ll be easily reimbursed for overtime, lodging and other costs of the assistance.
Just a day later, Walz and his staff highlighted a proposed $35 million State Aid for Emergencies account that would reimburse local governments for “unplanned or extraordinary public safety events.” The funding is aimed at helping law enforcement prepare for protests over the trial for Derek Chauvin.
“If we’re not able to put this account in place, it hampers plans that have been being made for these trials for months,” the governor said at a news conference on Wednesday. “This is an opportunity for Minnesota to put a face forward to the world to show that we can protect First Amendment rights and we can make sure that public safety is adhered to.”
Minnesota Republicans, however, balked at this proposal, as many representatives from greater Minnesota feel their communities shouldn’t be forced to “bail out” Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Republicans countered with a formal proposal Thursday that would require cities to pay for assistance provided by other local law enforcement agencies that send in personnel.
“Too many communities did not get paid when they came to Minneapolis’ aid throughout the summer,” GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said during a news conference Thursday. “That’s wrong. Minneapolis needs to make sure that they take care of their bills.”
Gazelka’s spokeswoman told The Associated Press the City of Minneapolis still owes other law enforcement agencies $137,000 for their assistance last summer.
Chauvin’s trial is currently scheduled to begin March 8.
