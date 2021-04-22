Waseca community organizes fundraiser for Arik Matson

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca community is coming together for a fundraiser one month from Thursday, in support of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson.
The Matson Strong Benefit takes place May 22 with a majority of the events at the Waseca County Fairgrounds. The day features everything from a silent auction, to a car show and live music. Arik and his wife Megan will also speak to the community. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Arik Matson, who is still recovering after being shot while on duty last year.
