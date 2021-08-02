Mayo Clinic Health System awards grants to nonprofit organizations in greater Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System has awarded more than $110,000 in grants money to nearly two dozen non-profit organizations in the greater Mankato area.

MCHS has donated $114,450 so far this year to non-profits in the greater Mankato area through the Hometown Health Grant Program, which aims to improve the health of communities.

“Investing in the health and wellness of our communities is core to our mission,” says James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president, Southwest Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “It’s a privilege to partner with each of these organizations to address an array of health issues, such as mental health, obesity, substance abuse and chronic disease management within the communities we serve.”

Mankato-area recipients recently named to receive grants are:

· Greater Mankato Area United Way, to support local programs affecting basic needs, education and health.

· Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, to support JZ Caring boxes.

· Partners for Housing, to support affordable housing and temporary shelter options in the area.

· City of Eagle Lake, to support the purchase of additional playground equipment for the city park.

· Kiwanis Holiday Lights, to support the annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights display.

· Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, to support Mayo Clinic Health System’s wellness partnership with the museum.

· One Bright Star, to support resources for grieving families who have lost a child.

· District 77 Lancers, to support youth scholarships.

· YWCA Mankato, to support the YWCA’s Girls on the Run Program.

· ALS Association ― Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter, to support the Minnesota Walk to Defeat ALS, and provide local programs and services to those with ALS, as well as their families.

· Alzheimer’s Association, to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and to provide programs and services to those with Alzheimer’s and their families.

· National Multiple Sclerosis Society, to support the MS Walk, and provide programs and services to those with MS and their families.

· Arts Center of Saint Peter, to support an art outreach program at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.

· Leisure Education for Exceptional People Inc., to support LEEP Legends and recreation opportunities for people with disabilities.

· American Cancer Society, to support Relay for Life events in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Waseca, Martin and Watonwan counties.

· Camp Sweet Life Adventures Inc., to support CSL Connects programming for families with children with Type 1 diabetes.

· Emergency Community Help Organization, to support the organization’s youth Summer Feeding Program.

· Open Door Health Center, to support the integrated medical, dental and behavioral health care services at clinics in Mankato and Jordan, Minnesota.

· Mankato Area Children in Need, to support the purchase of equipment for children with special needs.

· Friends of Learning Back to School Project, to support the purchase of school supplies for students in the St. Peter area.

· Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association, to support local youth baseball opportunities.

· American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to support the Mankato Out of Darkness Walk.

· Le Sueur Recreation Department, to support the Le Sueur Giant Days 5K.

