4 years since Wendy Khan disappearance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been four years since Wendy Khan was last seen, and her family is still seeking answers.

Khan, who was 47-years-old at the time of her disappearance, went missing on June 1, 2018.

Authorities initially had though she was traveling in a car but that car was found on Belle Avenue later that week.

No suspects have been identified or arrested since the investigation began four years ago.

Khan’s daughter, Aneisah Khan, shared a post on social media this morning asking the public to continue bringing awareness to the case

