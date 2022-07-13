Your Photos
Iowa Hawkeye helps change tire for woman stranded

A woman stranded along the highway got help from an Iowa Hawkeye.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
STORY CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman stranded on I-35, just north of Story City (near Ames), got help from an Iowa Hawkeye football player.

Tina Gunn was driving back to Nebraska from Minnesota with her sons over the weekend when she got a flat tire.

Zach Twedt, a linebacker for the Iowa Hawkeyes, was traveling to Iowa City when he saw her car parked on the side of the road and got out to help.

“In my opinion, it doesn’t matter who you are, what your status is in society, no one is too good to help someone else out,” Twedt said. “So I feel like that will be step number one in making the world a better place.”

He said he was a little afraid getting out as other vehicles drove past them. But he knew what he needed to do.

“This guy wasn’t threatened by somebody like me or by my kids that were in the car,” Gunn said. “He wanted to help us out of the goodness of his heart.”

Twedt fixed Gunn’s tire in about 10 minutes. He then headed back to Iowa City for the following day’s football practice.

