Three charged with murder in fatal 2022 overdose

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people in the Mankato area were charged with murder stemming from a fatal overdose incident in December of last year.

All three were charged with Murder in the Third Degree and 4th Degree.

Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, of Mankato, Haley Marie Ross, 23, and Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, both of North Mankato, are all charged with third-degree murder and fourth-degree controlled substance sales in Blue Earth County.

“When it’s a controlled substance involved in a controlled substance is related to the cause of death,” explained Blue Earth County Attorney, Pat McDermott. “That’s how third-degree murder fits.”

On Dec. 1, last year, A 21-year-old woman was found deceased by authorities when responding to the scene at a Blue Earth County residence.

According to a criminal complaint, Ross and Hoeft had arranged to purchase pills known as “percs,” from Ruae.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force note in the complaint that “percs” are commonly associated with counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

“If someone is in the chain of distribution of this substance that ultimately resulted in the death of another person, they can be charged; they’re culpable” said McDermott. “It doesn’t mean that they had to have a great part in it. It doesn’t mean that they have to be related or unrelated. It’s just if they’re in that chain of distribution, they can be charged with the crime.”

Ross allegedly told law enforcement that Hoeft and the 21-year-old victim used the suspected drugs on Dec. 1, and that she had called 911, after finding the victim unresponsive and Hoeft nearly unconscious.

The victim was ruled deceased while Hoeft was taken to the hospital.

“Many times, the cases have unintended consequences and especially [when] somebody’s just saying, ‘Hey, let’s party. Let’s do something,’” said McDermott. “But it’s one of those situations, especially with the fact that fentanyl is so potent, it’s so powerful, it can cause a person’s death and it’s an unintended consequence.”

The complaint says Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim died of fentanyl toxicity.

No hearing dates have been listed on the state register.

“I’m sure various people have passed away that nobody intended for that to happen,” said McDermott. “‘Hey, we’re just out having a good time, partying.’ It’s like the old days of going to the bar and drinking, you know, but this is the substance they’re dealing with: they need to be aware that it’s out there and it’s extremely dangerous.”

