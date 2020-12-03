Akland wins House District 19A following recount

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office announced Thursday that a recount in House District 19A has been completed.
Incumbent Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter) had requested a recount on Nov. 24 after preliminary election results showed him being defeated by Republican challenger Susan Akland by a total of 111 votes.
The results of the recount show that Brand gained an additional six votes, with Akland also gaining three votes, which brought the final total to 11,624 votes for Akland and 11,516 votes for Brand.
In a statement released Thursday, Brand thanked District 19A constituents for allowing him to serve at the Capitol between 2018 and 2020.
“From the bottom of my heart I want to thank the folks of District 19A for the opportunity to represent them at the Capitol. Thank you to the wonderful volunteers and election judges who gave up time this week to make this recount go as smoothly as possible.
“I believe wholeheartedly in the work that happens at the legislature. I want to congratulate my opponent and wish her luck in the coming two years. The path ahead is not easy, but when we come together around our shared values, we can do anything.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.