One more 70 degree day; big changes ahead

Can you handle one more day with high temps in the 70s? Highs will climb into the 70s one more time on Thursday. After that, a cold front will blast across the region, bringing big changes to our overall weather pattern. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday night as the front passes. A second wave of energy will bring even more rain Friday night through Saturday. Temperatures will also take a big hit behind this front with highs dropping into the 40s by Friday.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, windy and very warm with near-record high temperatures in the mid 70s. Southerly wind gusts to near 40 mph are likely throughout the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild. The wind will gradually decrease throughout the evening to about 10 to 20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s. That’s well above our average high temperature for this time of year. In fact, many places could break the record for warmest overnight low temperature.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, warm and breezy with highs once again climbing into the 70s. A powerful cold front will move across the region Thursday night, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by much cooler temperatures. Scattered rainfall amounts of a tenth to a quarter inch will be possible with storms that move through Thursday night. Amounts will ultimately depend on location of the individual thunderstorms.

Friday and Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s. A second wave of energy will bring another round of rain Friday night and Saturday. It’s still a little too early to get specific with precipitation amounts, but as of now I’d say we’re looking at at least a quarter to a half inch or more of rain with heavier amounts to the east and a sharp cutoff to the west. I am cautiously optimistic about the potential for rain. There is still the possibility that the system could track further east, which would significantly reduce rainfall amounts for southern and central Minnesota and northern Iowa. There are a lot of variables that could change with this system, so stay tuned. We will be monitoring things closely and will have updates as we get closer.

